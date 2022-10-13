Bharat Jadhav, Nikhil Chavan and Gaurav More’s Dance Will Leave You in Splits

Actors Bharat Jadhav, Nikhil Chavan and Gaurav More tick all the boxes when it comes to acting. Besides acting, the trio is also a foot forward when it comes to the entertaining audience with their hilarious antics. Nikhil shared an Instagram reel wherein the trio was seen grooving to the Aye Meri Zohrajabeen song from the film Phir Hera Pheri.

The reel was so entertaining that their fans and colleagues laughed out loud and lauded them in the comment section. Actress Rutuja Bagwe, Anvita Phaltankar and Ritika Shrotri cracked up upon witnessing this performance. A fan wrote that a Marathi version of Phir Hera Pheri needs to be made. Another wrote that Bharat resembles Baburao Ganpatrao Apte’s character.

According to reports, these actors are in London for the shooting of a play titled London Misal written and directed by Jalindar Gangaram Kumbhar.

Besides this hilarious reel, Bharat, Nikhil and Gaurav also receive a lot of limelight for their amazing performances in films. On the work front, Bharat essayed the role of Chief Minister in the musical satire film Tamasha Live directed by Sanjay Jadhav. Despite an interesting concept, Tamasha Live was condemned by critics for weak execution. According to critics, apart from good acting performances, there was nothing which could keep viewers hooked to this film.

Meanwhile, Nikhil is gearing up for his upcoming film Danka… Hari Namacha, written and directed by Shreyash Jadhav. Nikhil had shared a glimpse of this film some time back which promises a devotional movie dedicated to Lord Vitthal, or Panduranga Vittala. Produced by Ravi Phad, Danka… Hari Namacha is slated to release next year in Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Gaurav enacted an important role in the movie Hawahawai directed by Mahesh Tilekar. It revolved around the journey of middle-class married woman Jyoti Pawar who runs a food stall business. How she overcomes her life’s struggles while running the business forms the crux of Hawahawai.

