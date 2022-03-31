Bharat Jadhav Remembers Late Actor Vijay Chavan in a Heartfelt Post

Actor Bharat Jadhav has impressed the audience after having gracefully nailed each of the roles he was roped in for. In his thoroughly successful journey, Bharat has remained thankful to his parents, friends and co-stars. Apart from them, there is one more person Bharat always remains thankful to - late actor Vijay Chavan.

Vijay and Bharat have worked on projects like Mumbaicha Dabewala, Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad and Pachadlela. Vijay died on August 24, 2018, after a prolonged lung disease. Bharat remembered his dearest friend via an Instagram post recently.

In the post, Bharat wrote that the first rehearsal of the play Moruchi Mavshi was held on May 1, 1963. The performance was held in Birla Matushri Hall. Bapurao Mane played the role of aunt in this play, he said.

Bharat further wrote that after some years, it was decided that the late Laxmikant Berde would play the aunt. Laxmikant suggested the name of Vijay for this role. According to Bharat, Vijay was bang on with his act as an aunt.

Advertisement

Bharat wrote that Vijay lived that role, adding that even today when the Moruchi Mavshi play is performed, Vijay’s act is fondly remembered.

Fans also remembered Vijay’s acting in the comment section. They praised Bharat for paying his respects to Vijay. Some called Vijay the legend of the Marathi industry.

Bharat was seen dressed in the aunt’s getup and holding a sketch of Vijay.

Play Moruchi Mavshi was penned by Pralhad Keshav Atre. The inspiration behind this venture was the play Charley’s Aunt written by Brandon Thomas. The play narrates the story of three college friends Moru (Prashant Damle), Bhaiyya (Pradeep Patwardhan) and Bandya (Vijay Chavan).

Soon, Moru is informed that his aunt, queen of Kanda Sansthan, is visiting them. Moru and Bhaiyya call their girlfriends for company. But then the aunt’s visit is cancelled at the last moment. The play follows a journey of fun-filled drama.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.