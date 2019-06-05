Bharat LIVE Updates: Fans Declare Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film 'Blockbuster'

Read More

Salman Khan is the man of the hour. Co-starring alongside one his most successful associate in the film industry, Katrina Kaif, Salman is back on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with his latest offering Bharat, a period drama film directed by Kabir Khan. For Bharat, Salman is also collaborating with the Atul Agnihotri, who also produced the megastar's hit action film Bodyguard in 2011. So in a way, Bharat is a blend of handpicked, hit ingredients and is anticipated to out do expectations at the box office while delivering wholesome entertainment, coupled with some national values.Bharat is the official adaptation of Korean film Ode to My Father, directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. Atul admitted in an interview that he viewed Ode to My Father at an international film festival and had since wanted to adapt it for the Indian audiences. The film will trace Bharat's (Salman Khan) journey from early 20s, when he was young, till early 70s, while he's grown old. In doing that, Bharat will deliver the journey of independent India, through the experiences of a common man.