Bharat LIVE Updates: Fans Declare Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film 'Blockbuster'
News18.com | June 5, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
Salman Khan is the man of the hour. Co-starring alongside one his most successful associate in the film industry, Katrina Kaif, Salman is back on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with his latest offering Bharat, a period drama film directed by Kabir Khan. For Bharat, Salman is also collaborating with the Atul Agnihotri, who also produced the megastar's hit action film Bodyguard in 2011. So in a way, Bharat is a blend of handpicked, hit ingredients and is anticipated to out do expectations at the box office while delivering wholesome entertainment, coupled with some national values.
Bharat is the official adaptation of Korean film Ode to My Father, directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. Atul admitted in an interview that he viewed Ode to My Father at an international film festival and had since wanted to adapt it for the Indian audiences. The film will trace Bharat's (Salman Khan) journey from early 20s, when he was young, till early 70s, while he's grown old. In doing that, Bharat will deliver the journey of independent India, through the experiences of a common man.
Jun 5, 2019 10:13 am (IST)
Poking fun at himself, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri asked fans to see The Tashkent Files in case they don't get tickets for Bharat. Released onApril 12, The Tashkent Files is running in cinemas for 8 weeks now.
India will play against South Africa in their World Cup campaign opener in Southampton on Wednesday, which also marks the release of Salman Khan's 'Bharat' but experts feel the movie will remain unaffected.
Jun 5, 2019 9:46 am (IST)
Salman Khan is co-starring alongside Katrina Kaif in Bharat. This is their sixth film together. The Salman-Katrina pair has earlier featured in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. This is also the pair’s second film with director Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously helmed the 2017 hit action film Tiger Zinda Hai.
Jun 5, 2019 9:39 am (IST)
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote in his tweet that Bharat witnessed a great opening on day one. He further added that the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer film has recorded a 60-65 percent booking for early morning shows.
#Bharat off to a BUMPER start at the box office across India. Film opened with 60-65% occupancy in early morning shows. Advance booking for today is HUGE, all set for record breaking EID opening.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from the song Aithey Aa from Bharat.
Bharat features Disha Patani, who is playing the role of a circus performer and artist, and Sunil Grover, who portrays the role of Bharat's friend and colleague. Besides them, the film also has Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in supporting roles, who will partake in the journey of Bharat at different points in the film's timeline.