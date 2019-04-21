Take the pledge to vote

Watch Bharat's Journey Come to Life As Salman Khan Shares This Stunning Motion Poster

One of the most eagerly-awaited films this year, 'Bharat' is set for a June 5 release on Eid -ul- Fitr.

Salman Khan-starrer Bharat is still nearly two months away from release but the superstar seems eager to prepare his fans in advance for the ‘safar’ or journey ahead this Eid.

“Dekhiye Bharat ka safar iss EID pe! 🕌#BharatThisEid @Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @sonalikulkarni @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @nikhilnamit @reellifeprodn @SKFilmsOfficial @tseries” Salman Khan wrote on Twitter as he revealed the motion poster of his upcoming film, Bharat.




One of the most eagerly-awaited films this year, Bharat is set for a June 5 release on Eid -ul- Fitr.

Khan has been teasing fans with posters revealing the various shades of the characters he plays in Bharat. On Saturday, the actor shared a motion poster of Bharat featuring a collage of the characters : a circus performer, a miner, a navy officer and a man in agony.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat will see Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani in supporting roles.

Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan have previously collaborated on the 2016 and 2017 hits, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The trailer of Bharat will release on April 24 and will be attached to Avengers: Endgame.

The film also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh, Sonali Kulkarni and Nora Fatehi in supporting roles. Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father.

