Bharat Teaser: A Special Treat for Salman Khan Fans on Independence Day; Watch It Here

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has treated his fans with a motion teaser of his forthcoming film Bharat on India’s 72nd Independence Day. The actor decided to drop the motion teaser on 15th August as he thought it would be the best day to give a glimpse of what his film has in store for the audience.The actor took to Twitter to release the 50-second short clip which has Salman narrating one of his dialogues from the film: “Baauji kehte the kuch rishte zameen se hote hai, aur kuch khoon se... mere paas dono the.”After wrapping up the Mumbai schedule of the film, Salman has recently started shooting for Bharat in Malta. Two days back, he shared a photo with his mother Salma, who is also in the European country with him.Bharat has also found its new female lead in Katrina Kaif after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project. Katrina and Salman have worked together in films like Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.Bharat, which went on floors last month, began the first schedule with a grand circus sequence featuring Salman and Disha Patani.Katrina will be joining the shoot in the next schedules which begins in September.The film will feature Salman sporting five different looks spanning 60 years. A crucial part will have him in his late 20s, looking leaner and younger.Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is slated for Eid release next year.