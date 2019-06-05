Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bharat Premiere: Rumoured Couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Arrive in Style Together

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bharat Premiere: Rumoured Couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Arrive in Style Together
Image courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani
Loading...

After years of dating under the radar, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff seemingly made it official in a big way: The couple arrived and posed together at Bharat premiere on Tuesday.

Tiger and Disha have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly. They reportedly hit it off on the set of Befikra music video, and apparently went on to break up and make up eventually.

Bharat premiere was among the few public outings the low-key couple has made together. Disha ditched the glamour for a rather edgy look of blue ripped jeans and a white tube top. While Tiger kept it casual in an all-black outfit.

The two were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

In October last year, the two sparked breakup rumours, leaving fans confused about their relationship status. However, the following month, the Student of the Year 2 star admitted that there was "more than friendship" between Disha and him.

Recently, Disha opened up about her bond with Tiger in an interview with DNA.

"Both of us are hardworking, but he is more driven than me. We are ambitious and have big goals. However, I am more chilled out. He never gives up, he is so intense. I admire that about Tiger," she had said.

When asked about the reports of their link-up rumours, the actress simply said, "He is my best friend too. Besides him, I don’t have any pals in the film industry."

Disha and Tiger, who worked together in Baaghi 2, are often spotted on dates in and around Mumbai. Disha also shares a good rapport with Tiger's sister Krishna and his mother Ayesha Shroff. They have often been spotted bonding over lunch outings.

Meanwhile, Bharat, which releases today, marks the return of Salman Khan to the theatres on Eid. Bharat also features Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in key roles. It is an adaptation of 2014 South Korean drama Ode to My Father, directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. From the trailer and multiple character posters, Bharat appears to be set between years 1947 and 2010. It will trace the "journey of a man and a nation together."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram