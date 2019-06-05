Bharat Premiere: Rumoured Couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Arrive in Style Together

After years of dating under the radar, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff seemingly made it official in a big way: The couple arrived and posed together at Bharat premiere on Tuesday.

Tiger and Disha have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly. They reportedly hit it off on the set of Befikra music video, and apparently went on to break up and make up eventually.

Bharat premiere was among the few public outings the low-key couple has made together. Disha ditched the glamour for a rather edgy look of blue ripped jeans and a white tube top. While Tiger kept it casual in an all-black outfit.

The two were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

In October last year, the two sparked breakup rumours, leaving fans confused about their relationship status. However, the following month, the Student of the Year 2 star admitted that there was "more than friendship" between Disha and him.

Recently, Disha opened up about her bond with Tiger in an interview with DNA.

"Both of us are hardworking, but he is more driven than me. We are ambitious and have big goals. However, I am more chilled out. He never gives up, he is so intense. I admire that about Tiger," she had said.

When asked about the reports of their link-up rumours, the actress simply said, "He is my best friend too. Besides him, I don’t have any pals in the film industry."

Disha and Tiger, who worked together in Baaghi 2, are often spotted on dates in and around Mumbai. Disha also shares a good rapport with Tiger's sister Krishna and his mother Ayesha Shroff. They have often been spotted bonding over lunch outings.

Meanwhile, Bharat, which releases today, marks the return of Salman Khan to the theatres on Eid. Bharat also features Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in key roles. It is an adaptation of 2014 South Korean drama Ode to My Father, directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. From the trailer and multiple character posters, Bharat appears to be set between years 1947 and 2010. It will trace the "journey of a man and a nation together."

