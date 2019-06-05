Bharat Premiere: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday in Attendance, See Pics
On Tuesday, the makers of Bharat held a grand premiere for the star cast and B-Town in Mumbai. The grand premiere saw a huge attendance from the film fraternity.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Salman Khan's much-awaited film Bharat hits the silver screens today. Like most other Salman hits, which are released on the occasion of Eid, Bharat is, too, expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.
While Salman Khan donned a black jeans and black T-shirt combined with a leather jacket, Katrina Kaif looked every inch royal in a black lehenga with floral prints.
Another actress from the movie, Disha Patani was all smiles at the premiere as his friend and rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff came to support her. Comedian Sunil Grover, who plays one of the key roles in the movie, was also present at the occasion.
Other Bollywood celebs who were present at the hosting of Bharat’s grand premiere were Tabu, Atul Agnihotri, Karisma Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Mahesh Manjrekar with his wife, Chunky Pandey, Bhavana Pandey, Giorgia Andriani, Palak Muchhal, Suniel Shetty, Maniesh Paul, Ramesh Taurani, Bhushan Kumar and Karanvir Bohra, who arrived early for the celebration.
Salman Khan’s friend, actor Jackie Shroff was also a part of the premiere. Singer Himesh Reshamiya also made his way to the premiere with his wife. Also present at the occasion were Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Punit D Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Hiroo Johar, Sonali Kulkarni and Bobby Deol.
