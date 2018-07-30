English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bharat Controversy: Salim Khan Refutes Rumours of Salman Being Upset With Priyanka Chopra, Says Anyone Can Replace Her
Priyanka Chopra’s decision to quit Bharat has baffled many.
(Getty Images)
Loading...
Actress Priyanka Chopra's decision to walk out of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat has reportedly not gone down well with many. While the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar had shared a tweet on Friday to confirm that Chopra would no longer be a part of Bharat due to a ‘very very special’ reason, Nikhil Namit, CEO, Reel Life Productions, had told Mid-Day that he was upset with her. “Priyanka told us she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly,” Namit was quoted as saying by the daily.
Rumour mills have also been abuzz with Salman Khan being furious with Chopra’s exit from Bharat. A source has revealed to BollywoodLife.com that the Sultan star has “vowed to never work with Priyanka again.”
However, Khan's father Salim Khan has refuted the rumours. In his recent interview to SpotBoye, Salim has said, “It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry”.
On being asked if any actress has been finalised to play the lead protagonist, he said “Koi bhi aa jayega (uski jagah par). Bahut saare log hain.”
Chopra continues to be a part of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles. Besides Khan, Bharat features Disha Patani and Tabu. And if the recent developments is anything to go by, Katrina Kaif is expected to be roped in opposite Khan.
Also Watch
Rumour mills have also been abuzz with Salman Khan being furious with Chopra’s exit from Bharat. A source has revealed to BollywoodLife.com that the Sultan star has “vowed to never work with Priyanka again.”
However, Khan's father Salim Khan has refuted the rumours. In his recent interview to SpotBoye, Salim has said, “It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry”.
On being asked if any actress has been finalised to play the lead protagonist, he said “Koi bhi aa jayega (uski jagah par). Bahut saare log hain.”
Chopra continues to be a part of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles. Besides Khan, Bharat features Disha Patani and Tabu. And if the recent developments is anything to go by, Katrina Kaif is expected to be roped in opposite Khan.
Also Watch
-
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
- BWF World Championships 2018: SWOT Analysis of Medal Charge Led by Sindhu and Srikanth
- Sunil Grover's Recent Audition Video for Priyanka Chopra's Role in Bharat Will Leave You in Splits; Watch
- Kiara Advani Looks Regal in a Green Shyamal-Bhumika Ensemble at ICW 2018; See Pics
- YouTube to Start With Scripted Series, Original Programming in India, Japan And Other Markets
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...