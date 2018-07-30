GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bharat Controversy: Salim Khan Refutes Rumours of Salman Being Upset With Priyanka Chopra, Says Anyone Can Replace Her

Priyanka Chopra’s decision to quit Bharat has baffled many.

Updated:July 30, 2018, 7:42 AM IST
Bharat Controversy: Salim Khan Refutes Rumours of Salman Being Upset With Priyanka Chopra, Says Anyone Can Replace Her
Actress Priyanka Chopra's decision to walk out of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat has reportedly not gone down well with many. While the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar had shared a tweet on Friday to confirm that Chopra would no longer be a part of Bharat due to a ‘very very special’ reason, Nikhil Namit, CEO, Reel Life Productions, had told Mid-Day that he was upset with her. “Priyanka told us she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly,” Namit was quoted as saying by the daily.

Rumour mills have also been abuzz with Salman Khan being furious with Chopra’s exit from Bharat. A source has revealed to BollywoodLife.com that the Sultan star has “vowed to never work with Priyanka again.”

However, Khan's father Salim Khan has refuted the rumours. In his recent interview to SpotBoye, Salim has said, “It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry”.

On being asked if any actress has been finalised to play the lead protagonist, he said “Koi bhi aa jayega (uski jagah par). Bahut saare log hain.”

Chopra continues to be a part of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles. Besides Khan, Bharat features Disha Patani and Tabu. And if the recent developments is anything to go by, Katrina Kaif is expected to be roped in opposite Khan.

Read full article
