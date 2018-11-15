English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Are All Set to Embark a 'Journey of Man and Nation together'
After completing the Malta and Abu Dhabi schedules, the team of Bharat has headed to Punjab.
Image courtesy: Ali Abbas Zafar/ Instagram
After completing the Malta and Abu Dhabi schedules, the team of Bharat has headed to Punjab. The team was at Wagah border and the pictures from the sets are making rounds on the internet.
In the latest pictures, shared by films director Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan, the latter can be seen facing the gate of Wagah border with Katrina Kaif.
Captioning the picture Zaffar wrote, "Journey of A man and nation together" Take a look at the picture:
The movie marks a reunion between the lead actors - Salman and Katrina - and director Ali, after the hugely successful Tiger Zinda Hai. Ali has also directed Salman in Sultan.
The cast recently wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule of the film and the pictures of the same have made their way to social media. In an interaction with media, Salman called Abu Dhabhi as his second home.
"There are close cultural ties between India and Abu Dhabi, which is one of the reasons I love coming here. Having spent more time in Abu Dhabi than in India over the last year, it certainly feels like a second home for me. It has been an exciting, thrilling and enjoyable experience to shoot 'Bharat' here," Salman said.
Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is slated for Eid release next year.
