Bharat: Salman Khan's First Look from Ali Abbas Zafar's Film is Out; See It Here
Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.
After giving two back-to-back blockbusters together- Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, superhit actor-director duo of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar has begun shooting for their new film, Bharat. And, Salman's stylist Ashley Rebello has already treated fans with the superstar's first look from the film.
Rebello took to Instagram to share one of many looks of Salman from Bharat, writing, “Sk in Bharat one day down many more to go @beingsalmankhan @beinghumanclothing @fashion @costumes @stage @colour @song fabric @dancers @performers.”
The film will feature Salman sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.
Also starring Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani, Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government's decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the '60s and the Vietnam War.
Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series the film is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.
