Bharat: Salman Khan Welcomes Priyanka Chopra Back Home

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is flooding with international projects, is all set to star in Bollywood film Bharat alongside Salman Khan.The actor last united with Salman over 10 years ago in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Salaam-e-Ishq.Salman took to Twitter to welcome Priyanka home and wrote, “#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019.”Being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will feature Salman sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.Priyanka had earlier expressed her happiness in an official statement. 'Bharat' it is! I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer."