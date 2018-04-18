English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat: Salman Khan Welcomes Priyanka Chopra Back Home
The actor last united with Salman over 10 years ago in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Salaam-e-Ishq.
(Image: Reuters)
Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is flooding with international projects, is all set to star in Bollywood film Bharat alongside Salman Khan.
The actor last united with Salman over 10 years ago in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Salaam-e-Ishq.
Salman took to Twitter to welcome Priyanka home and wrote, “#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019.”
Being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will feature Salman sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.
Priyanka had earlier expressed her happiness in an official statement. 'Bharat' it is! I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer."
Also Watch
The actor last united with Salman over 10 years ago in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Salaam-e-Ishq.
Salman took to Twitter to welcome Priyanka home and wrote, “#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019.”
#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 18, 2018
Being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will feature Salman sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.
Priyanka had earlier expressed her happiness in an official statement. 'Bharat' it is! I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer."
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- [In Pics] OnePlus 6 Camera Samples Revealed by OnePlus CEO; Company Hints at Water Resistant Make
- Ishant Starts Preparation for Eng Series With Five-for on County Debut
- IPL 2018: Record-breaking Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-scorer
- Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics