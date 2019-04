Bharat Song Chashni is Salman Khan's Love Ballad for Katrina Kaif

Chashni or sugar syrup is the title of Bharat's first love ballad and the makers have released a small teaser of the upcoming song on YouTube. The song is picturised on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and is the first number of the duo from the film. Captioning the post, Salman Khan wrote, "This Eid... Ishq meetha hai... #ChashniTeaser OUT NOW."The song gives us a glimpse of the passionate romance developing between Bharat, played by Salman, and Kumud Raina, portrayed by Katrina. As hinted earlier, Kumud plays Bharat's love interest in the film and going by the teaser the track will be all things romantic. Salman is dressed in an all-black ensemble, featuring an embroidered waist coat and pants and Katrina in an all- white ghagra choli.The pair looks intimate and adorable and their sizzling chemistry on-screen will be nothing short of electric. Bharat will be looking out to woo Kumud by declaring his unabashed love through the song, which is shot in exotic locations, including a beautiful desert-setting and some picturesque lanes.Chashni is composed by musician duo Vishal-Shekhar and the vocals rendered by Abhijeet Srivastava. The makers have not revealed a release date yet, but fans can expect the song to drop sooner than later.Watch Chashni teaser here:Bharat is produced by Salman Khan Films, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Nikhil Namit. Bharat releases this Eid, on June 5. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh, Sonali Kulkarni and Nora Fatehi in supporting roles.Follow @News18Movies for more