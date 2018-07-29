English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sunil Grover's Recent Video for Priyanka Chopra's Role in Bharat Will Leave You in Splits; Watch
While the hunt for Chopra’s replacement is firmly on, comedian Sunil Grover has expressed his interest in taking over the role of Khan’s heroine.
Instagram/Sunil Grover
After Priyanka Chopra’s abrupt exit from Bharat, director Ali Abbas Zafar on Saturday tweeted that he would announce the new leading lady for the Salman Khan-starrer soon. A couple of days back, Ali broke the news of Chopra’s exit from his latest ongoing project, leaving many disappointed.
While the hunt for Chopra’s replacement is firmly on, comedian Sunil Grover has expressed his interest in taking over the role of Khan’s heroine.
Grover, who is already a part of Bharat, on Saturday, posted a hilarious video of him on Twitter and captioned it, “Application for the vacancy from Nancy.”
In the clip, a saree-clad Grover can be seen expressing his interest in the role of female protagonist in Bharat.
Responding to his funny audition video, Zafar wrote: “Haha… you are mad @WhoSunilGrover... be like this always... love.”
Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif or Jacqueline Fernandez might replace the Quantico star as the main lead.
Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is slated for Eid release next year.
Application for the vacancy from Nancy @aliabbaszafar @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/ngZQjJQ29V— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) July 27, 2018
Hahahahaha ..... you are mad @WhoSunilGrover ... be like this always ...love— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 28, 2018
