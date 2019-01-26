Bharat Teaser: Hilarious Memes Compare Salman Khan's Multiple Avatars to Paneer Dishes
The long-awaited and super stylish 'Bharat' teaser was released this past Friday, inspiring countless memes across Twitter, Instagram and more.
The long-awaited and super stylish 'Bharat' teaser was released this past Friday, inspiring countless memes across Twitter, Instagram and more.
The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the teaser. Salman appears to have several professions in the film. In the one-and-a-half minute teaser, we see Salman don several avatars, which has inspired plenty of playful commentary from audiences on social media.
Here are the best memes about Bharat that have flooded social media feeds:
Movie teaser and the memes that come with it...@salmankhan @SKFilmsOfficial @aliabbaszafar#BharatKaTeaser #Bharatteaser #Bharat pic.twitter.com/4gcb0u4gqR— Digital Companion (@DigCompanion) January 25, 2019
Paneer Lababdar, Paneer Lazeez, Shahi Paneer, Paneer Pasanda, Paneer Tikka Masala be like #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/gRkLIFowBy— Niraag® S 🏏 (@niraag69) January 25, 2019
Me, making different email IDs to get Free Netflix subscription for a month. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/HFo2mlHvPL— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 25, 2019
#BharatKaTeaser— RAHUL TYAGI🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rahulastic) January 25, 2019
Me, making different accounts to stalk my EX and crush - pic.twitter.com/NYM2z8DIBS
Me on Resume. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/37aiAk2CYD— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 25, 2019
When teacher forgets to put full stop on black board and you correct her in front of whole class. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/aemSIdd5AM— Jal Ka Raja (@JalKaRaja) January 25, 2019
#BharatKaTeaser— RAHUL TYAGI🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rahulastic) January 25, 2019
Me, making different accounts to stalk my EX and crush - pic.twitter.com/NYM2z8DIBS
#GST law since it's inception..#BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/YeblgYdm9L— India Tax Memes (@memes_tax) January 26, 2019
What you What you order online actually get #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/cCq6ibRRB5— R O H ! T (@Rohit_AKKIAN) January 26, 2019
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is co-produced by Salman, starring Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Salman had posted a glimpse of Katrina and himself from the film on his Instagram account in August last year.
The film re-unites Khan, Zafar and Kaif after their super-hit 2017 outing Tiger Zinda Hai. On casting Kaif after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project days before filming, Zafar earlier told Filmfare, “Katrina loved the script. She was busy with three big films, 'Thugs of Hindostan', 'Zero' and 'ABCD 3'. But she somehow squeezed in our dates. There have been some amendments in her character.”
The film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Holder Leads Race for World's Top Test All-rounder
- I Dedicate Padma Honour to All Who've been Part of My Journey, Says Mohanlal in Emotional Post
- Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Hoist Tricolour in Traditional Outfits on Republic Day
- Padma Awards 2019: Don't Need to be Extra Careful After This Recognition, Says Manoj Bajpayee
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Pay More Now For Watching TV, or Watch Less Channels
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s