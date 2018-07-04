GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Revealed: This is How Much Priyanka Chopra is Getting Paid for Salman Khan's Bharat

Inspired by the Korean film, 'Ode to My Father', 'Bharat' is slated for an Eid 2019 release.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2018, 10:51 AM IST
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra at the pre Grammy gala/ AP)
Priyanka Chopra, who is flooding with international projects, is all set to star in Bollywood film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. Being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will feature Salman sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

If a report in DNA is to be believed, the Quantico star, who last united with Salman over 10 years ago in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Salaam-e-Ishq, will be earning a whopping amount of Rs 6.50 crore for the film.

This is the second time Priyanka is collaborating with Zafar. The two have previously worked together in Gunday. Inspired by the Korean film, Ode to My Father (2014), Bharat is slated for an Eid 2019 release.

Priyanka had earlier expressed her happiness over the project in an official statement. "'Bharat' it is! I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer."

