English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat Trailer: All The Hilarious Memes That Salman Khan Film Has Inspired. Take A Look
The long-awaited and super stylish 'Bharat' trailer was dropped on Monday, inspiring countless memes across Twitter, Instagram and more.
A screenshot from the trailer of Bharat, showing Salman Khan riding through a ring of fire. (Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/YouTube)
Loading...
The long-awaited and super stylish Bharat trailer was dropped on Monday, inspiring countless memes across Twitter, Instagram and more. The social media sites were overwhelmed with gags about the film, which shows actor Salman Khan as a daredevil motorcyclist performing exhilarating stunts, a Navy officer and an ageing man.
The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the trailer. Salman appears to have several professions in the film. In the three-minutes-long trailer, we see Salman don several avatars, which has inspired plenty of playful commentary from audiences on social media.
Here are the best memes about Bharat that have flooded social media feeds:
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is co-produced by Salman, starring Katrina Kaif as the female lead.
The film re-unites Khan, Zafar and Kaif after their super-hit 2017 outing Tiger Zinda Hai. On casting Kaif after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project days before filming, Zafar earlier told Filmfare, “Katrina loved the script. She was busy with three big films, 'Thugs of Hindostan', 'Zero' and 'ABCD 3'. But she somehow squeezed in our dates. There have been some amendments in her character.”
The film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff.
The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the trailer. Salman appears to have several professions in the film. In the three-minutes-long trailer, we see Salman don several avatars, which has inspired plenty of playful commentary from audiences on social media.
Here are the best memes about Bharat that have flooded social media feeds:
Me, at the time of Annual appraisal #BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/ueFf0ADzN7— Chirag (@igot10on10) April 22, 2019
When smartphone sellers explaining about Mobile phone..... #BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/zzIGZajZ8q— Tweetrollic ❁ (@ashvatthaama) April 22, 2019
#BharatTrailer— Saket Sonu Jha (@SaketSonuJha1) April 22, 2019
BR ambedkar to General category students pic.twitter.com/KO3mo3WfIx
Bhai Physics ke piche or Physics Bhai ke piche too much fun #BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/STvuPtxRa6— GOT Addictive S8E2 (@rkfanboy) April 22, 2019
MASTERPIECE OF BOLLYWOOD..#BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/Fc4spoHZIq— @TIGER OFFICIALS (@AnsariMajid444) April 22, 2019
Salmaniacs Right Now. #BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/GUjC59tUH9— Adil (@Addi_Salman) April 22, 2019
Condition of #AkshayKumar in Bollywood right now #BharatTrailer#BharatThisEid pic.twitter.com/4tf4kJyj0O— TOH (@imsaurav55) April 22, 2019
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is co-produced by Salman, starring Katrina Kaif as the female lead.
The film re-unites Khan, Zafar and Kaif after their super-hit 2017 outing Tiger Zinda Hai. On casting Kaif after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project days before filming, Zafar earlier told Filmfare, “Katrina loved the script. She was busy with three big films, 'Thugs of Hindostan', 'Zero' and 'ABCD 3'. But she somehow squeezed in our dates. There have been some amendments in her character.”
The film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan Rides Triumph Bonneville Through Fire – Watch Video
- Shah Rukh Khan on MeToo: We Need to Respect This Enough to Ensure It Doesn't Become Just a Fad
- IPL 2019 | 'Last Thing I Expected to Happen' - Kohli on Dhoni Missing the Final Ball
- Netflix Could Actually Get Its Biggest Boost With The Arrival of Disney+ and Apple TV+
- 'Wave of Bigotry, Not Development': What This Election Means For a Muslim, Woman Entrepreneur in Varanasi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results