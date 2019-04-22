Bharat Trailer: All The Hilarious Memes That Salman Khan Film Has Inspired. Take A Look

#BharatTrailer

The long-awaited and super stylish Bharat trailer was dropped on Monday, inspiring countless memes across Twitter, Instagram and more. The social media sites were overwhelmed with gags about the film, which shows actor Salman Khan as a daredevil motorcyclist performing exhilarating stunts, a Navy officer and an ageing man.The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the trailer. Salman appears to have several professions in the film. In the three-minutes-long trailer, we see Salman don several avatars, which has inspired plenty of playful commentary from audiences on social media.Here are the best memes about Bharat that have flooded social media feeds:Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is co-produced by Salman, starring Katrina Kaif as the female lead.The film re-unites Khan, Zafar and Kaif after their super-hit 2017 outing Tiger Zinda Hai. On casting Kaif after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project days before filming, Zafar earlier told Filmfare, “Katrina loved the script. She was busy with three big films, 'Thugs of Hindostan', 'Zero' and 'ABCD 3'. But she somehow squeezed in our dates. There have been some amendments in her character.”The film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff.