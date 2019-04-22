Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan Exhilarates As the Grand Old Saviour of the Nation

Salman Khan Films has released the much awaited trailer of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat.' Watch here.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan Exhilarates As the Grand Old Saviour of the Nation
Salman Khan Films has released the much awaited trailer of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat.' Watch here.
Loading...
Salman Khan is back to rule the hearts of cinegoers with yet another period drama-- Bharat. Through various posters, set in different timelines, Salman has been constantly building anticipation around the film and making apparent that his character's journey will unfold over several decades. Now the trailer of the much awaited film has dropped and watchers are definitely in for a treat with this one.

The trailer opens with Jawaharlal Nehru's Tryst with Destiny speech, but Salman interjects with his bold proclamation that his life has been one roller coaster ride. The first journey shows Salman's thrilling time with his circus troupe, where he dances and performs stunts to please the audience. This part also reveals his co-actors Disha Patani as a fellow performer and Sunil Grover as circus master.

The second part sees him travel in search of work, with Grover by his side. It is here that he meets Katrina and falls in love and starts becoming a family man. However, a freak accident that follows in a mine field, where Bharat is posted as a worker, forces him to reflect on the promise he made to his father.

In the three-minute-long trailer, we see Salman's different shades-- from fighting off pirates as a navy officer to saving his co-workers from dust storms and blasts and finally volunteering with people in locating missing immigrants from across the border. In short, Salman's here to save the day for a nation that desperately needs loving souls like him.

Watch Bharat trailer here:



Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. This is Abbas' second film with the lead pair, the earlier one being Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Abbas has also directed Salman in sports drama Sultan. Bharat will release in theatres on June 5 amidst much anticipation.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram