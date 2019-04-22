English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan Exhilarates As the Grand Old Saviour of the Nation
Salman Khan Films has released the much awaited trailer of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat.' Watch here.
Salman Khan Films has released the much awaited trailer of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat.' Watch here.
Loading...
Salman Khan is back to rule the hearts of cinegoers with yet another period drama-- Bharat. Through various posters, set in different timelines, Salman has been constantly building anticipation around the film and making apparent that his character's journey will unfold over several decades. Now the trailer of the much awaited film has dropped and watchers are definitely in for a treat with this one.
The trailer opens with Jawaharlal Nehru's Tryst with Destiny speech, but Salman interjects with his bold proclamation that his life has been one roller coaster ride. The first journey shows Salman's thrilling time with his circus troupe, where he dances and performs stunts to please the audience. This part also reveals his co-actors Disha Patani as a fellow performer and Sunil Grover as circus master.
The second part sees him travel in search of work, with Grover by his side. It is here that he meets Katrina and falls in love and starts becoming a family man. However, a freak accident that follows in a mine field, where Bharat is posted as a worker, forces him to reflect on the promise he made to his father.
In the three-minute-long trailer, we see Salman's different shades-- from fighting off pirates as a navy officer to saving his co-workers from dust storms and blasts and finally volunteering with people in locating missing immigrants from across the border. In short, Salman's here to save the day for a nation that desperately needs loving souls like him.
Watch Bharat trailer here:
Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. This is Abbas' second film with the lead pair, the earlier one being Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Abbas has also directed Salman in sports drama Sultan. Bharat will release in theatres on June 5 amidst much anticipation.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The trailer opens with Jawaharlal Nehru's Tryst with Destiny speech, but Salman interjects with his bold proclamation that his life has been one roller coaster ride. The first journey shows Salman's thrilling time with his circus troupe, where he dances and performs stunts to please the audience. This part also reveals his co-actors Disha Patani as a fellow performer and Sunil Grover as circus master.
The second part sees him travel in search of work, with Grover by his side. It is here that he meets Katrina and falls in love and starts becoming a family man. However, a freak accident that follows in a mine field, where Bharat is posted as a worker, forces him to reflect on the promise he made to his father.
In the three-minute-long trailer, we see Salman's different shades-- from fighting off pirates as a navy officer to saving his co-workers from dust storms and blasts and finally volunteering with people in locating missing immigrants from across the border. In short, Salman's here to save the day for a nation that desperately needs loving souls like him.
Watch Bharat trailer here:
Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. This is Abbas' second film with the lead pair, the earlier one being Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Abbas has also directed Salman in sports drama Sultan. Bharat will release in theatres on June 5 amidst much anticipation.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan Rides Triumph Bonneville Through Fire – Watch Video
- Kim Kardashian Has a Sink With No Basin in it. Here's Why it Still Works.
- Irrfan Khan’s Latest Angrezi Medium Meme is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Veteran Seamer Hassan Only Surprise in Afghanistan World Cup Squad
- TikTok Ban: Supreme Court of India Directs Madras High Court to Decide on Interim Relief by April 24
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results