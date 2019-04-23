English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat: Shah Rukh Khan Has the Best Reaction to His 'Bhai' Salman Khan Film's Trailer
Shah Rukh's latest tweet is in honour of Salman's 'Bharat' trailer, which released on Monday amid much anticipation nationwide.
Image courtesy: Colors TV
If you’re a pop culture aficionado of a certain age, then the Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan creative partnership/bromance basically gave you friendship goals for life. It kind of warms our hearts to know that the two who started out around the same time still genuinely love each other and how.
Shah Rukh's latest tweet is in honour of the Dabangg star's Bharat trailer, which released on Monday amid much anticipation nationwide.
Praising Salman's performance in the trailer, Shah Rukh tweeted, "Kya baat hai bhai!! Bahut Khoob."
To which, Salman replied in SRK style: "Picture abhi baaki hai... (the movie is still left)."
In the three-minute-long trailer, we see Salman's different shades-- from fighting off pirates as a navy officer to saving his co-workers from dust storms and blasts and finally volunteering with people in locating missing immigrants from across the border. In short, Salman's here to save the day for a nation that desperately needs loving souls like him.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. This is Abbas' second film with the lead pair, the earlier one being Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Abbas has also directed Salman in sports drama Sultan. Bharat will release in theatres on June 5.
Thank You Shahrukh - picture abhi baaki hai... https://t.co/Q0Yc4SpmLq— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 22, 2019
