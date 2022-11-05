Bharath Srinivasan Starrer Tamil Film Miral To Be Released on November 11

Kaadhal actor Bharath Srinivasan is back with another film, Miral. It is a supernatural drama, directed by filmmaker M Shakthivel. This venture is bankrolled by G Dilli Babu and is scheduled for a run on silver screens on November 11. Dilli Babu produced the last film Raatchasan performed well at the box office. It became one of the best crime movies in the Tamil cinema.

Bharath recently shared the trailer of his upcoming horror film on Twitter. He tweeted, “Dark nights, a scary ride and a family of three. Here is the #Miral Trailer that’s sure to thrill you to bits!”

The two minute trailer is enough to give you goosebumps and is definitely not for the faint-hearted. The official trailer showcases sequences of eerie events with a family after they get stuck in a car. Unfortunately, the car stopped in the middle of a dense forest. The trailer also shows a person with a white and black mask, which adds a horror quotient to it. “One incident can change your life”, says the trailer of Miral.

The trailer received a lot of love from the audience. In fact, they feel it can be a game-changer in Bharath’s career. Also, it has garnered 2,00,000 views on YouTube. Fans are happy to see Bharath back as the lead.

Apart from Bharath, the film features Vani Bhojan, KS Ravikumar, Kaavya Arivumani, Meera Krishnan and Rajkumar. The film has been shot in different parts of Tamil Nadu. Shakthivel is excited for his first project. In a recent interview, he said,“Miral is a thriller that takes place on the road. Because most films in this genre take place in forests or a lodge in the woods, Miral will provide a unique experience for the audience, as we have produced thrilling components in an open setting.”

