Bharathi Kannama to Nenjuku Needhi: 5 Tamil Movies Based on Social Justice

Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Nenjuku Needhi is trending on social media after its release on May 20. Netizens are praising the film for raising the sensitive issue of caste based crimes. Nenjuku Needhi is the official Tamil remake of Anubhav Sinha’s hit Hindi film Article 15. The original Hindi version starred Ayushmann Khurrana and it received positive reviews from critics.

Nenjuku Needhi’s story revolves around the plight of Dalits in Tamil Nadu. Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Udhaynidhi’s father MK Stalin congratulated the film’s director Arunraja Kamaraj and its entire crew after watching the film at a special screening in Chennai.

Chennai’s first Dalit mayor, Priya Rajan, has also praised Nenjuku Needhi and congratulated its crew for making an excellent movie on a sensitive issue.

Nenjuku Needhi is not the only film to have raised the issue of social justice on screen. There are many Tamil films which have dealt with the issues of caste oppression in the past and many of those have become big hits.

Jai Bhim

Actor Suriya stars as a lawyer in this court drama. In the film, Suriya fights to secure justice for a downtrodden tribal family. This film has received several accolades and awards. The film, which released on Amazon Prime Video last year in multiple languages, was based on real life incidents. The film was inspired by the life of Justice Chandru, who as a lawyer fought for the tribal family in the longest Habeas Corpus case in the history of Madras High Court.

Kabali

This Rajinikanth starrer is also a prominent film based on the fight to secure social justice. In the film, Kabali (Rajinikanth) raises his voice against the oppression faced by Tamil labourers in Malaysia. The 2016 action drama was directed by Pa Ranjith and the filmmaker received rave reviews for deft handling of a sensitive issue like oppression of native Tamils in Malaysia.

Asuran

In Asuran, the teenage son of a poor farmer from an underprivileged caste kills an upper caste landlord. Actor Dhanush played the lead role in this movie and he even received the National Award for Best Actor in 2021 for this movie. The Vetrimaaran directorial was released in theatres in October 2019 and it turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The movie was critically acclaimed for highlighting the issue of caste based crimes.

Kaala

Superstar Rajinikanth played the lead role in this Pa Ranjith directorial which was released in theatres in June 2018. The movie highlighted the social oppression of the migrants from southern Tamil Nadu who had made Dharavi slum in Mumbai their home. The movie was based on the plot of caste politics and power struggle in Mumbai around the life of a gangster turned messiah of the poor, played by Rajinikanth.

Bharathi Kannama

In this Tamil romantic drama R Parhtiban and Meena played the lead roles. This film also marked Cheran’s directorial debut. The screenplay of the movie was also written by Cheran. The film revolved around the love story between lower-caste protagonist Bharathi played by Parthiban and Kanamma, daughter of an upper caste landlord Kannama, played by Meena. After its theatrical release the movie was praised for its story and it turned out to be a big hit.

