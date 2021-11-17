Bharathi Kannamma Actor Roshini Haripriyan Quits Show; Her Fans are Sad

Actor Roshini Haripriyan recently posted a video on her Instagram account about her decision to withdraw from the show Bharathi Kannamma, which airs on Vijay TV. The show is not just among the favourites of housewives but also gets great TRPs. In the TV series, a person named Bharathi falls in love with Kannamma and then the story moves forward, revolving around the two characters.

Currently, the plot has taken a very interesting turn and the fans are hooked to their screens as they want to know what will happen next. But amid all this, the lead actor of the show Roshini, who plays Kannamma, has quit the series.

Roshini has been replaced by Vinusha Devi, who will now be essaying the role of Kannamma in the show. Roshini has finally explained to her fans the reason she quit the show.

In the video, the actor said that unfortunately she could not continue working on the show and apologised to the people if her decision hurt them. She also thanked all the people for their support, adding that she hopes the people will continue to support her in the coming days as well.

The fans, though, are disappointed about Roshini quitting the show and also expressing it openly. Roshini rose to fame with the success of this show and became the audience’s favourite very quickly.

The video posted by Roshini has been filled with comments. While some of the fans are just sad some are questioning her; some are also telling her that they support her no matter what.

One of the users wrote, “Missing you"; a second one said: “Whyyyyyy". A third user said, “We support u always Akka". The situation is upsetting for Roshini’s fans but let’s hope that they get to see their favourite actor in a new project soon.

