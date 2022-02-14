Bharathi Kannamma Birthday Special Episode To Air Soon; Fans Can't Wait Because...

Tamil show Bharathi Kannamma has a legion of fans, and they are waiting for the birthday special episode to air. There are a lot of secrets in the show right now. Fans are eager to know about Lakshmi’s father. As we all know, Kannamma had already said that she was going to reveal a truth on her birthday, the reason fans are waiting with bated breath for the episode to air.

The show has been running for over 700 episodes. However, as critics say, much of the drama could’ve been avoided had the provision of DNA tests been available. Bharathi Kannamma, who has consistently been topping the TRP rankings, has suffered a huge number of setbacks following the departure of lead actor Roshini Haripriyan. Newcomer Vinusha Devi, who was not accepted by the fans in the initial days, is now very popular among them. Vinusha has worked hard to make her place in the hearts of the audience.

In the latest episode, Kannamma was seen entering Bharathi’s house and begging him to attend her birthday celebrations. Lakshmi calls Bharathi and tearfully tells him the truth about her father. Flabbergasted, Bharathi cuts the call. Lakshmi calls Hema and tells her everything about it. Hema also then visits Bharathi.

While the fans are excited about the impending revelation, no official information, promos or photos have been released so far. The makers have kept things under wraps.

