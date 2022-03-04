Bharathi Kannamma Fame Arun Prasad Reveals He Works at IT Company at Night

Actor Arun Prasad, who plays the role of Bharathi in Star Vijay’s one of most popular Tamil shows Bharathi Kannamma, recently revealed in an interview that the actor is busy shooting for the show during the day and he works at an IT company at night.

Roshni Haripriyan, who initially played the lead role of Kannamma in the Tamil daily soap, quit the popular serial in November last year. As per reports, the actor bagged the role of a heroine in a new movie and hence she left the show.

Following Rohini’s departure, Vinusha Devi replaced her and is continuing to act as Kannamma in the show.

The show can be watched on Star Vijay and also streams on OTT giant Disney+Hotstar. The Tamil language social drama is a hot favourite among the Tamil audience. The plot of the show whirls around the lead character Barathi, a doctor who falls in love with Kannamma and marries her. However, the villain Venba hatches a conspiracy and gets them separated.

Entertaining the tally viewers since 2019, the makers of the show keep on introducing a lot of twists and turns.

In the show, Bharathi and Kannamma both part ways, but with Soundarya’s move, both the characters somehow end up with one of their twin girls—Hema and Lakshmi.

Later, Kannamma finds out about the birth of her twin children through a doctor and goes in search of her other child. Then, she finds out about her other child Hema. At the same time, Lakshmi is annoyed with who her father is? Now the crux is formed around whether the girls will ever be able to meet their parents.

