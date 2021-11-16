Bharathi Kannamma Fame Farina Azad Blessed With Baby Boy. She Posts Pic on Insta

Telugu TV actor-anchor Farina Azad is now a mother. She gave birth to a baby boy on Monday and shared the happy news on her Instagram. She posted a picture informing her fans and friends that she had been blessed with a baby. Farina also tagged her husband in her post. ‘Bharathi Kannamma’ fame married her long-time boyfriend Rahman Ubaidh on 21st October 2017. The 31-year-old has also worked as a Vj in many TV serials

Farina Azad is very active on social media and keeps her fans posted about the new developments in her life. The actor had announced her pregnancy a few months ago. She had shared pictures of her pregnancy on Instagram. Now the fans are sceptical whether Farina would continue to star in the series or not.

Her celebrity friends and fans have been sending her wishes and the post has been liked by more than 1 lakh users. Not just that, the comments section has around 3000 wishes for the baby.

Tamil show Bharti Kannamma is featured on Disney+Hotstar. The show has been full of turns and twists till now. Indian actress Farina Azad, who plays Dr Venpaa in the show, has been performing the role of villains. Farina, who plays the evil role of Venpa in the show is the reason why Bharathi and Kannamma have been separated for more than 8 years.

Farina Azad is a famous video jockey, model, actor and social media Influencer. The actor is well-known for her role in Thari, which was aired on Colors Tamil. Farina also worked as an anchor in many Tamil television shows for a long time.

