Bharathi Kannamma Fame Kanmani Manhoran to Play Lead Role in New Tamil Show

Kanmani Manoharan, who plays the role of Anjali in Vijay TVs Bharathi Kannamma show, has signed on for a new daily soap to be aired on the Zee Tamil TV channel. If reports are to be believed, Kanmani has committed to play a lead role in the new serial. However, an official announcement by the makers of Kanmani is yet to come.

In Bharathi Kannamma, Kanmani plays the role of antagonist. The model and actor made her acting debut with the Tamil Serial.

In the show, Kanmani pretends to be an accountant who thinks that this is the time to pay homage to Bharathi’s brother Akhil, marry Thampi, ruin Kannamma’s life, and reach Bharathi. Now that his character has changed to positive, Samarth is playing the child.

Kanmani is popularly known as Sweety among the masses. Born and brought up in Bangalore, Karnataka, Kanmani completed her studies at Ethiraj College, Chennai. While still in college, Kanmani had a desire to do an effortless job and that’s when a career in the field of acting came to her mind.

Kanmani once shared that one day she came across a post on Instagram regarding a role in Bharathi Kannamma. Following this, she shared her photos and videos with the makers. The next day, she got a call from Praveen Bennett, the director of the Bharathi Kannamma serial. This is how she landed the opportunity to act in Bharathi Kannamma.

Kanmani is an ardent social media user. She keeps her fans updated through her social media handles.

