Bharathi Kannamma Latest episode: Bharathi to get married again?

Tamil television series Bharathi Kannamma, which airs on Vijay TV, is going through an interesting turn in the story. In the latest episode, Hema is seen taking a decision to ask Bharathi to get married again. The reason behind this is that Bharathi is extremely gloomy nowadays and often skips his meals. He is not able to take care of himself due to his busy schedule and at home there is nobody to help him. Since Hema cares for him a lot, she thinks that he should get married again.

Next, Hema goes to Bharathi and talks directly about this. Venba, the vamp of the show, got a hint about Hema’s wish, and started to pretend to care for Bharathi in an effort to win Hema over. She immediately starts ordering the servants to prepare food in an effort to show off her love and care for Bharathi. Seeing this, Hema is surprised and thinks that Venba would be the perfect match for Bharathi. However, then she is reminded of Kannamma. Venba, on the other hand, plans to marry Bharathi somehow this time since multiple attempts to marry him have failed earlier. Thus, she’s now going all out to impress Hema.

Advertisement

The scene then shifts to the neighbourhood, where people are shown gossiping about Kannamma. Hearing this, Kannamma gets sad and this makes Lakshmi angry. She was about to call Kumar and go out to fight with the neighbours, but Kannamna stops them. After this, Lakshmi makes a dramatic decision. She asks Kannamma to get married for the second time.

As it seems from the new development in the story, both the main characters — Bhararhi and Kannamma— are probably going to find different life partners soon. What will happen next? Keep watching Star Vijay for updates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.