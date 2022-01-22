Bharathi Kannamma Latest Episode: Venpaa Attempts Suicide

Popular Tamil television show Bharathi Kannamma is one of the many hit serials currently airing on Vijay TV. Since the serial premiered in 2019, its viewership has grown exponentially. Meanwhile, despite the change in the main character Kannamma of the serial, the TRP of the daily soap has not declined.

A behind-the-scenes (BTS) video has been shared on Instagram from a handle named Tamil Serial Express giving a glimpse into an upcoming episode. “Upcoming in #BharathiKannama Guess what’s coming up!!,” the caption reads.

The BTS video features Venpaa, who plays the antagonist’s role in the show. A scene is being shot, where Venpaa is seen standing on a bed and is trying to hang herself from the fan. This has created interest of the fans. The scene is expected to go on air in the coming episode. Fans have been questioning what the plot of the serial will be if Venpaa dies.

Currently, the biggest twist awaits fans as per this week’s promo. The promo shows Bharathi forgiving Kannamma and taking her back home. Well, the fans thought the serial was going to end. But to the viewers, the makers introduced a big twist in the show. The promo has increased the expectations of the fans.

In recent episodes it was seen that Bharathi was staying at Kannamma’s house in defiance of a court order. Thus, as they stay in one house Bharathi and Kannamma often indulge in small fights at home every day. Saundarya thinks of putting Bharathi and Kannamma together somehow in these 6 months. It is at this time that Bharathi and Kannamma hold Pongal celebrations at the temple. Bharathi comes to know that justice is on Kannamma’s side. But without believing this, Bharathi doubts the deity.

Roshini Haripriyan, who initially played the lead role, became a household name through the Bharathi Kannamma show. After Rohini quit the show in November last year, the makers roped Vinusha Devi to play the role of Kannamma.

