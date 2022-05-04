Bharathi Kannamma's Arun Prasath Likely to Quit the Show. This Actor to Replace him

Arun Prasath, who plays the lead character of Dr Bharathi in the Tamil show Bharathi Kannamma, is reportedly leaving the show. Rumour has it that the makers have already found a replacement for him.

Bharathi Kannamma enjoys massive popularity among the Tamil audience and Arun was playing a very significant role in the serial. The story revolves around Dr Bharathi, a well-educated man, who falls in love with an illiterate and dark-skinned girl named Kannamma.

Before appearing in Bharathi Kannamma, Arun was praised for his performance in the 2017 film Meyaadha Maan. Then, two years later, he got a chance to showcase his talent in Bharathi Kannamma wherein he left his mark. He acted in more than 700 episodes of the show and managed to shine as Dr Bharathi.

However, now reports suggest that actor Sanjeev Venkat is going to replace Arun Prasath in the show. He was last seen in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil as a wild contestant.

Notably, Arun is not the first actor to leave the popular show. Earlier, Roshini Haripriyan, who played the lead role of Kannamma, also walked out of the show. It was reported that Roshini bagged an opportunity to act in films and thus chose to leave the serial. Later, the makers of the show replaced Roshini with actor Vinusha Devi.

Similarly, actor Akhil, who appeared as Akhilan in Bharathi Kannamma, quit the show after he got a film project. The show also witnessed the exit of model and actor Kanmani Manoharan, who played the role of Kannamma’s step sister, Anjali. She left the serial to play a lead role in a new show on Zee Tamil.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.