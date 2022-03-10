Bharathiraja Collaborates With GV Prakash For Sequel To Sigappu Rojakkal

The internet can’t keep calm. Courtesy: reports about director Bharathiraja planning a sequel to his 1978 film Sigappu Rojakkal. And now, as per the latest development around this project, music composer GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in for composing the music of Sigappu Rojakkal 2. It has been reported that Kumar did have a discussion with Bharathiraja about this film and that Bharathiraja’s son Manoj might make his debut as a director with this project. However, names of the director and cast of the film are still under wraps.

Manoj Bharathiraja has already tried his luck as an actor with the 1999 film Taj Mahal. He was seen opposite Riya Sen in the movie. Manoj has featured in a number of films but none of those established him as a successful actor. He then turned to direction and assisted S Shankar as the second unit director for Rajinikanth-starrer Enthiran. Manoj also assisted his father on the sets of several films after that. The audience is excited to see Manoj’s directorial skill in Sigappu Rojakkal’s sequel.

Sigappu Rojakkal narrates the story of a serial killer who hates women due to his past experiences. The film shows the lead character going on a killing spree, mercilessly murdering women. The film was a big hit and fetched Kamal Haasan a Filmfare award for Best Actor. Bharathiraja won the Filmfare award for Best Director.

Talking about Kumar, he is a brilliant actor, apart from being a gifted music composer. On the work front, he has several projects lined up. He will be a part of the film Ketta Paiyanda Indha Karthi. The film will be directed by newcomer Shankar Guna. Kumar will also be seen in films like Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga 2, Kadhalika Yarumillai and Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha.

