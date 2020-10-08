Bharathiraja Condemns 'Irandam Kuthu' Trailer for Explicit Content

Bharathiraja, a well-known Tamil director, has raised objections over the content of the teaser of the upcoming adult horror-comedy film Irandam Kuthu. He in his letter has urged the government and the Censor Board to take adequate action against such things.

In his letter that has been accessed by The News Minute (https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/explicit-promo-irandam-kuthu-upsets-bharathiraja-he-calls-govt-action-134856), the director has also condemned the trailer and has went on to say that such vulgarity is not becoming of Tamil cinema.

His letter read, “Cinema is also business but it pains me to know that it has come down to using a banana as a symbol and taking it to people with a distasteful meaning. Don’t they have women in their homes? Won’t their women condemn this? No matter what, as a senior member, I will condemn it (sic)."

Irandam Kuthu is a sequel of 2018 film Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. The trailer of the movie came out on Wednesday, October 7. In the trailer, there are clear references and visuals of masturbation, explicit scenes of women's body, actions indicative of fellatio and phallic symbols. Before this, a poster of the film, which showed two men holding giant bananas to their genitals with a woman in a bikini in between, was also released online.

Emphasising on how problematic the content of the mere trailer is, Bharathiraja stated that cinema can show lifestyle but showing such a thing is not proper. He has also mentioned that he may be called a ‘culture police’ for his move, but he will still go on and condemn it. He also mentioned that in his belief, dignity of the house should be protected at all times.

The ace director has concluded his letter by saying, “Do not exhibit a film that does social evils. How many rapes, child abuse? Is it not enough? People should realise that such films and thoughts only place waste on the plate.”

The movie is being directed by Santhosh P Jaikumar. He will also be making his acting debut with this film. The previous movie too was directed by Jaikumar. Actors VJ Sha Ra and Motta Rajendran will be a part of the sequel. Apart from these two, Akriti Singh, Daniel Pope and Meena will also be joining the star cast.