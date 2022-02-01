BharatPe's Ashneer Grover Falls On His Feet And Apologises For Losing Cool On Shark Tank India

Unless you’re living under a rock, you would be familiar with Shark Tank India. The reality show, which started last December, has been met with unprecedented popularity. So much so that one of the ‘sharks’ or investors made their way to The Kapil Sharma Show recently. One of the investors on the show was Ashneer Grover.

A few promos shared from the episode online reveal the BharatPe founder sought forgiveness through the show. In an interesting segment, comedian and show host Kapil asked Ashneer about him losing his temper. Fans are well-versed with Ashneer’s blunt and fiery responses to aspiring entrepreneurs on Shark Tank India. Kapil asked in Hindi, “We all have seen Ashneer sir is always very angry. Did you by mistake do a deal with Sony TV for less money? Is that why you are angry?”

In response, Ashneer explained that he travels all the way from Delhi to Mumbai and does not enjoy people wasting his or their own time. He said, “Someone gives you a useless idea. How should I motivate them? I’ve also told people to leave the samples they’ve brought along with them, and not take them back home.”

Nonetheless, Ashneer gets up and goes down on his knees to beg mock-forgiveness. Mentioning his net worth as estimated by Kapil during the segment, he said, “I am using Kapil’s platform to speak to anyone who has been offended. Rs 20,000 crore are kneeling and apologising here.”

In the episode, Kapil also calculated the net worth of the sharks’ companies and quipped that if they were collectively kidnapped, the GDP of India will see a significant drop.

Shark Tank India is a spin-off of the original American reality show, which has been running for 13 seasons now. The Indian show airs on weekdays on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm. Meanwhile, Kapil recently made his OTT debut with a Netflix special titled Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet.

