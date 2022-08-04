Bhargavi Chirmuley and Varad Chavan’s Dance Video on Telugu Song Will Impress You

Aai Mayecha Kavach fame actress Bhargavi Chirmuley and Varad Chavan, who play Meenakshi and Bhaskar in the Marathi daily soap, were seen dancing passionately on the song Ranu Ranu Antune Chinnado in a video shared on Instagram. The lead pair of the show, who has gained immense popularity among the television viewers, seems to be having a lot of fun dancing to the catchy Telugu song.

The video has caught the attention of the fans of Bhargavi and Varad. Both of them often share behind the scenes videos from the sets of Aai Mayecha Kavach on social media to entertain their fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri Marathi (@rajshrimarathi)



While the show itself has a lot of twists, turns and clashes between characters, the cast members enjoy a great time together off-screen. This dance reel is yet another example of the fun moments they used to have while not shooting for the show. The video also proves that Bhargavi and Varad are great dancers.

Bhargavi has shared many dance videos on Instagram. She considers the Kathak dancer Deepali Vichare her inspiration and posts dance reels trying to hone her skills. Not only does she dance, but she also handles many dance styles well.

The serial Aai Mayecha Kavach, which airs on Colors Marathi, is also getting a lot of positive attention due to the interesting twist of two Suhanis that is currently being explored in the show. The two Suhanis, one fake and the other real, are creating a lot of confusion in the serial but the lead couple – Meenakshi and Bhaskar have figured out that the Suhani living with them is not the real one. Meenakshi is currently planning ways to reach the real Suhani, but before that she wants to expose the fake one. She will be seen getting close to the fake Suhani in order to gain her trust. Fake Suhani has created a ruckus in the house due to her rude behaviour.

