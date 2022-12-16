Bhargavi Narayan to Aswatthanarayan, Kannada Celebs Who Passed Away This Year

It is heartbreaking to hear about the death of someone, particularly the celebrities from the cinema who have entertained millions with their exemplary performances. Many of us have followed them so closely that they seem almost an integral part of our lives.

It breaks our hearts to see many prominent stars, especially the veteran ones who had entertained the industry for decades are not among us anymore. This article curates the list of senior actors, directors and producers from the Kannada film industry who left for their heavenly abode this year.

Bhargavi Narayan

Veteran Kannada actor and writer Bhargavi Narayan passed away on February 14, aged 83 after suffering from age-related ailments. Her noteworthy performances were in films like Eradu Kanadu, Hanthakana Sanchu and other projects.

Kalatapasvi Rajesh

Eight-nine-year-old Kalatapasvi Rajesh died on February 19 in Bengaluru. Rajesh was battling respiratory problems and age-related ailments following which he was admitted to a private hospital. He had worked in over 150 films.

Aswatthanarayan

Ashwath Narayan (82) passed away on February 6 after suffering from age-related diseases and without availing treatment. He rose to cinematic prominence after essaying key roles in over 350 films.

Mohan Juneja

Popular Kannada actor and comedian Mohan Juneja died on May 7 at the age of 54 after suffering from a prolonged illness. His claim to fame was the film KGF and its second instalment.

Nargis Babu

Prominent film producer Nargis Babu (76) breathed his last on August 11. He produced films like Sundara Purush, Yarige Bede Duddu and others.

Lohitashwa

Renowned Kannada theatre and film actor Lohitashwa passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 80.

Murali Krishna

Renowned director-producer Murali Krisha died due to heart attack at the age of 63 on November 14.

Krishna G Rao

Senior actor Krishna G Rao, who is known for his role as a blind man in KGF Chapter 1, passed away at the age of 70 on December 7.

Gandasi Nagaraj

Gandasi Nagaraj (65) passed away on December 12, due to prolonged illness.

