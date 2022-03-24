Bharti, Harsh Shocked As Nikki Tamboli, Pratik Sahejpal Raise Temperatures on Their Show

The television audience loves the popular reality show, The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. The show is conceptualised and produced by the real-life couple. Every week, celebrities from TV and the cinema appear on the show and have a lot of fun. Along with the dance, several fun games and stunts are also performed on the stage of The Khatra Khatra Show.

This coming week is going to be the ‘Couple’s Week’, and Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sahejpal will be seen as a couple. The makers of the show have shared promos, and that has also piqued the curiosity of the audience.

In the promo for the special couple’s week episode, Nikki Tamboli expressed her love for Pratik on national television. Though Pratik didn’t reply, he started blushing. At the beginning of the video, Pratik is seen carrying Nikki in his lap.

Next, they are seen holding a balloon with their mouths. After that, Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sahejpal were seen dancing to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’. The two showed some great dance moves as Nikki captivated the audience’s heart. In the end, the two were also seen taking a bath in a mud bathtub.

Both Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh were surprised to see their closeness. Not just that, the other contestants on the show were also shocked. But both the audience and the fans were excited to see them together on screen.

