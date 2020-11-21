Bharti Sharma Arrested by NCB, Pregnant Anushka Sharma Shares Hearty Moment with Father

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested comedian Bharti Singh following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from her house in suburban Andheri, an official said. The NCB searched Singh’s house and office in the morning as part of its probe into alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry. A team carried out a search at Singh’s residence at Lokhandwala Complex as well as her production house based on a tip-off and recovered 86.5 grams of ganja during the search.

Read: Bharti Singh Arrested by NCB, Examination of Haarsh Limbachiyya Underway

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, recently got back from Dubai after attending the IPL 2020 season, where the latter was leading Team Royal Challengers Bangalore. The actress has returned to Mumbai, where she stays with Virat, who is currently in Australia for another cricket tournament. The actress is making the most of this time with her family. On Friday, Anushka shared her "perfect chai time" candid photo clicked by her father.

Read: Pregnant Anushka Sharma Enjoys Her 'Perfect Chai Time' with Dad in Virat Kohli's Absence, See Pic

Also read: We are Missing on Making Music the High Point of Our Films: Jatin Pandit

Kapil Sharma has grown in fame and popularity over the years. From Laughter Challenge to comedy jodi shows on Sony TV, he has come a long way in the entertainment business and is undoubtedly the most sought after faces on TV, live stage shows, award ceremonies and events. Now, it has been revealed that Kapil charges a hefty amount for his weekend episodes of the hugely popular celebrity chat show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Read: Kapil Sharma's Hefty Salary for His Comedy Show Revealed and It Will Surely Blow Your Mind

YouTuber Rashid Siddiquee has opposed the defamation notice issued against him by actor Akshay Kumar in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case and refused to pay Rs 500 crore damages sought by the star, saying there was nothing defamatory in his videos. Siddiquee has also urged Akshay Kumar to withdraw the notice, failing which he would initiate "appropriate legal proceedings" against the actor.

Read: YouTuber to Initiate Legal Proceedings Against Akshay Kumar in Rs 500 Crore Defamation Case

Ace choreographer, filmmaker and actor Prabhudeva has been grabbing headlines for the last few weeks for getting married the second time. The filmmaker’s first marriage was with Ramlatha. Their marriage hit rock bottom after the 47-year-old fell head over heels for actress Nayanthara. Prabhudeva and his first wife officially parted ways in 2011.

Read: Family Member Confirms Prabhudeva's Hush-hush May Wedding

Check back tomorrow for more Entertainment and Lifestyle updates.