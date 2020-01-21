Bharti Singh Admits it's 'Lot of Fun' Flirting with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan
Bharti Singh is happily married to writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, but she admits engaging in fun flirting with top stars like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar on screen.
Comedienne Bharti Singh is happily married to writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, but she admits engaging in fun flirting with top stars like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar on screen.
In stage shows as well as TV projects, Bharti often indulges in harmless flirting with male celebrities. Asked if her husband has ever asked her to avoid the trait, Bharti told IANS: "He knows that I am an artiste and I know my limit. I have never crossed the limit. It's not like I am not getting any response from the front (celebrity). They all are senior to me. Be it Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, it is a lot of fun to flirt with them."
"Girls are jealous of me. They say that they crave to get a glimpse of Salman and I go about kissing him!" she quipped.
After sharing screen space in shows like "Khatra Khatra Khatra", "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Nach Baliye", the couple will soon host "India's Best Dancer".
"We, as husband and wife, are excited to do something that is different from comedy. We are working together and having lots of fun. We are more like friends than husband and wife," she said.
"India's Best Dancer" will replace the singing-based show "Indian Idol" on Sony Entertainment Television.
"We are excited because 'Indian Idol' is about to be over getting over and our show will replace it. 'Indian Idol' is a hit show, so we are also a little scared (about replacing it)," said Bharti.
Incidentally, the couple had appeared in an episode of "Indian Idol", as guests. Will they do all upcoming shows together?
"Absolutely. Whenever I get invited along with Haarsh, I get excited, otherwise 'dil nahi lagta'," she said.
