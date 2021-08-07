Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Out, Maniesh Paul Roped in for India's Best Dancer 2

As per the latest buzz in the TV industry’s corridors, the host of 'India's Best Dancer' has been changed for the second season. As things stand today, laughter queen Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will not host the second season of the reality show instead it will be Maniesh Paul. It is not confirmed that whether a co-host will be roped in or Paul will fly solo.

According to an ETimes report, Paul has completed all the paperwork with the channel and the makers of the dance reality show. The doors of 'India's Best Dancer' closed on Bharti and Haarsh after the broadcasters observed the TRP charts of ‘Dance Deewane Season 3.’ The reality show, which aired earlier this year in May, witnessed a fall in TRP after the husband-wife duo took over as the host. Initially, the king of slow-motion Raghav Juyal was hosting Dance Deewane 3 but he quit midway after contracting the COVID-19 virus. However, it is important to note that at the same time, Madhuri Dixit had also left the show and Nora Fatehi was roped in.

The broadcasters of India’s Best Dancer wanted to induct a different flavour in the second season. It will be interesting to see whether Paul is able to make the reality show top the TRP charts.

For the unversed, 'India's Best Dancer Season 1' was judged by Geeta Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Terence Lewis. Auditions for the second season were slated to begin from May 2021, online. It is believed that a few contestants have also been shortlisted for the same. The first season faced multiple hurdles as many as 7-8 contestants tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Malaika had also contracted the deadly virus. However, the season did get completed and Tiger Pop emerged as the winner.

