Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Son Laksh's Face, Call Him a 'Mumma's Boy'

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have finally revealed the face of their son, Laksh in their latest vlog. On Monday, the couple shared the video on their YouTube channel and asked fans if Laksh looked like his mother or father. “Finally, Gola is here!!! The wait is over, akhirkar Gola aagaya hai aapke samne…Aapka pyaar aur blessings Laksh ko zarur dena (Gola is now in front of you. Please shower your love and blessings on Laksh),” the caption of the video read.

The video began with Bharti giving fans a tour of Laksh’s room. From his bed to toys, the comedian showed it all. Later in the video, she and Haarsh reveal Laksh’s face as they also celebrate his 3-month birthday with a cake. Bharti even said that she is sure Laksh will be ‘mumma’s boy’.

Several fans took to the comment section to shower love on Bharti and Haarsh’s son. “Laksh is blessed with the best parents 😌. May God bless u and ur family with all the happiness,” one of the fans wrote. “Mischievous Eyes like Daddy’s but rest all Mama. Lots of love n best wishes to this cute dude all the way from USA,” another social media user commented. “Damn cute, sending him lots of blessings, love, Good Health and Happiness, Love you Gola,” a third comment read.

