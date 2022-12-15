Bharti Singh Breaks Down Recalling Trolls Called Her and Haarsh 'Hathi aur Cheeti' After Their Wedding

In the recent episode of Moving In With Malaika, the actress welcomed comedian Bharti Singh. The two talked at length about body positivity and social media trolling. During her conversation with Malaika Arora, Bharti recalled how she was trolled unabashedly after she tied the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The comedian started by sharing how she became funny because she was ‘trolled and taunted’ a lot.

“I became funnier because I was trolled a lot. I faced taunts not just from the outsiders but from my own people in the house. ‘Bas kar yaar ladkiyaan itna nahi khati (do not eat more, girls do not eat much)’, ‘aage chal ke kya karegi (What will you do in future)’, ‘tera vyah nahi hoega (nobody will marry you)’. I was like, ‘how does my eating habit affect my wedding?'" Bharti said.

The comedian further recalled how she was trolled after she announced her wedding with Haarsh and added, “Even after my wedding, I was trolled. When I first posted a picture of our Roka ceremony, there were comments like - ‘Yeh hua asli combination hathi aur cheeti ka (This looks like an elephant and an ant)’. We were trolled a lot. Usually, people send wishes after weddings, we were trolled. (I was told) ‘Haarsh sir bahut patle hai‘. Several women told me, ‘Phategi kya? (Will you blast?)'".

Elaborating on the kind of trolling she faced, Bharti broke down in tears and said, “How do they used to troll us! They used to write - ‘Bacch ke saath shaadi karle (You have married a kid)’, ‘Maa aur beta (Mother and son)’. When I shared photos of our pheras, they said that a buffalo and a goat are getting married."

Bharti also shared that even her husband Haarsh was attacked by trolls who believed that he got married to her just because she was famous and earning well. “Haarsh was trolled saying he married me because Bharti is a stand-up comedian and earns well. He was asked if he was blind. They also said, ‘A buffalo is getting married’, ‘a buffalo has given birth to a child’," she revealed.

When Bharti broke down in tears, Malaika consoled and hugged her. She asked her not to take trolls to her heart and even went on to call them ‘kamina‘.

“People who troll you or me, if we go in front of them, they will never be able to say a word. In this country, we say that a girl in a lakshmi. But who are these people who troll? Do they not have mothers or sisters?" Bharti concluded.

