Bharti Singh Celebrates Birthday With Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, See Video

Bharti Singh turned a year older today, July 3. The ace comedian had a midnight birthday celebration along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and close friends. Bharti’s fans and friends have showered love and warm wishes on the occasion of her birthday.

Now, visuals from her mini birthday party has followed the social media platform. Clad in comfy clothes, Bharti cuts two cakes with loving hubby Haarsh standing by.

One of the first wishes came from singer Mika Singh, who took to the Instagram story section, to share an adorable wish for his sister Bharti.

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary has also extended her warm greeting on the day. Calling the birthday girl ‘cutie’, Yuvika has shared a snap of Bharti and Haarsh to mark the occasion.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aditi Bhati has also send her love for Bharti. To make her day special, Aditi has picked a never-seen-before throwback picture featuring the two beautiful ladies posing for the lens like a pro.

Actress Ridhima Pandit joined the bee-line to make Bharti’s day a memorable one. Sharing a bomerang of herself and Bharti, she wrote, “Happy Birthday” along with heart emojis.

Bharti is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. She plays the character of Kammo Bua.

Follow @News18Movies for more