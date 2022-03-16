Bharti Singh Didn't Know She Was Pregnant for Nearly 3 Months: 'Mote Logon Ka Pata Nahi Chalta'

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first baby in April this year. Recently, Bharti made a surprising revelation about her pregnancy in an interview. Talking to Pinkvilla, Bharti revealed that she didn’t even know about her pregnancy for the first 2.5 months.

In a recent interview with the entertainment news portal, Bharti got candid about her pregnancy. Talking about how she got to know that she is expecting a baby, she said, “For around two and a half months, mujhe pata hi nhi tha ki mein pregnant hu. Mote logo ka pata nhi chalta. Main kha pee rahi hun, shooting kar rahi hun, bhaag daud rahi hun, naach rahi hun Dance Deewane mein. Phir meine socha, chalo check karte hain aise hi (For 2.5 months, I didn’t know I was pregnant. People who are fat don’t realise this. I was eating, shooting, roaming around, dancing on Dance Deewane set. Then, I thought let’s just check it).”

Advertisement

Calling the news surprising for herself and her husband, she further revealed that she took the test just like that and kept the testing kit aside. However, when she checked it after some time, it was showing positive. After which she shared the exciting news with her husband, Haarsh. The couple also informed that they didn’t plan the right time to be pregnant. It just happened. During the conversation, the couple said that they haven’t decided upon the name of the baby yet. However, they will see what they’ll be blessed with, a girl or a boy, then only they will think about the baby’s name.

Last year, Bharti and Haarsh announced their pregnancy in December. Bharti even became the first pregnant anchor of the country when she started shooting for reality show Hunarbaaz after announcing the pregnancy. Apart from that, the couple’s comedy game show, The Khatra Khatra Show is currently streaming on Colors TV and Voot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.