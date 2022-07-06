Bharti Singh Flaunts Diamond Earrings Gifted By Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Her Birthday

Bharti Singh celebrated her 38th birthday on July 3rd at Amby Valley with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Keeping things as lively as possible, Singh came live on Instagram to interact with her fans post her birthday celebrations, having a quick round-up with her followers.

Wishes poured in her way and fans made it a point to make her special day even more memorable by making her trend. This birthday was special for Bharti as it was her first birthday as a mother and her fans made it better by taking such efforts.

On being asked about how she celebrated her birthday, Singh said she wanted a chill day in Amby Valley with her family but her husband made sure to plan something special there as well.

Towards the end after a string of jokes between the two, Singh embraced her husband in a hug and smothered him with kisses before revealing what he gifted her on her special day. She revealed her solitaire diamond earrings, the duo joked about getting trolled after showing something expensive. Bharti later added that they deserve to spoil themselves and buy something they loved with their hard-earned money after working 12 hours of shift.

Bharti with her Instagram username ‘bharti.laughterqueen’ makes it a point to answer all questions asked by followers, in one such answer she revealed that they will disclose the face of their baby boy ‘golu’ soon.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became proud parents of a baby boy on, April 3. The comedians, who are avid social media users and love to share their life updates with their fans, recorded the journey prior to the birth of their child and shared it on Youtube as a vlog.

