Bharti Singh Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Asks Fans to Guess the Gender of Baby

Comedy queen Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa had recently announced that they are expecting. Currently, Bharti is five months pregnant, and the baby is due in April. Their fans were extremely excited upon learning the good news and they have been waiting for some baby bump pictures.

In a recent post made on Instagram, the couple treated their fans as they were seen making a heart with their hands on her cute little baby bump. While Haarsh had donned his casual look, Bharti looked really adorable in the red dress. Posting the image, in the caption, Bharti asked her fans and well-wishers that will the couple be blessed with "Santa or Santi." Well, it looks like, their fellow industry friends, like Aarti Singh, Arjun Bijlani, and Karanvir Bohra and their fans are rooting for Santi.

Bharti is extremely excited about her pregnancy, a video shared by her had rightfully captured her excitement. The video titled ‘Are We Positive’ features Bharti dancing her heart out upon learning about her pregnancy and Haarsh’s reaction was just truly adorable. In multiple interviews, Bharti had admitted that she has been trying to start a family for the last 2-3 years. However, when the dream finally came true, they kept it under the wraps for the first three months.

Talking about Haarsh’s reaction to the good news, Bharti told the Bombay Times, “I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It’s a beautiful and challenging phase,” she added.

Bharti shared that her aim is to work till the last day of her due date. This is because they want their child to feel the hard work they do and wishes that he/she grows up to become as hard-working as they are. The husband-wife duo will be seen hosting Hunarbaaz, which is an upcoming talent reality show. The reality show will feature Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, and Mithun Chakraborty as judges.

