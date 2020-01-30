Take the pledge to vote

Bharti Singh Gets Inked for Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's Birthday, See Pic of Her Tattoo

Bharti got inked on the occasion of her husband Harsh's birthday and he proudly flaunted her tattoo's pic on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Screenwriter Harsh Limbachiyaa has turned 33 on January 30. To make the day special for Harsh, his wife, comedian and TV actor Bharti Singh, got his name inked on her hand. Overwhelmed by Bharti’s gesture, Harsh took to social media to share the picture with their fans.

“What a gift! She can’t even take injections, and she did it for me. This is the best gift from my love. Thank you so much for lovely tattoo (sic),” he wrote in the caption. In the picture, we can see Bharti flaunting her cute tattoo, which says “Harsh” along with two small birds on a branch.

Meanwhile, Bharti has shared endearing pictures with her husband Harsh on social media on the occasion of latter's birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday my soulmate #love #blessed #hubbylove #family #lifeline#heartbeat I love you so much! Haarsh, thank you so much for everything (sic).”

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in December 2017. The traditional wedding ceremony took place in Goa and was attended by Bharti’s friends from the industry.

The duo had also appeared together in reality shows like "Nach Baliye", "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Khatra Khatra Khatra".

Bharti and Harsh will be seen jointly hosting the upcoming dance reality show India's Best Dancer. Slated to premiere in February, the show will be judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

