Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Celebrate 3rd Marriage Anniversary with Unseen Pics from Wedding

Bharti Singh on Thursday celebrated her third marriage anniversary with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The comedian penned a loving note to her husband on Instagram. Bharti, who recently came under scrutiny for allegedly procuring narcotic substance, said “Love is not about... how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day."

Sharing many unseen pictures from their wedding album, Bharti added, "happy anniversary my love #lovelife #powercouple #strongertogether #BFF #soulmate #3anniversary @haarshlimbachiyaa30 thank you so much."

Meanwhile, Bharti was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), while her husband was taken into custody on following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. A Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to the couple.

The NCB recovered 86.5 gm ganja during the search at the couple's residence and office. This is considered as 'small quantity' under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau approached a special NDPS court and sought the cancellation of comedian Bharti and Haarsh's bail in the drugs nexus case. Application has been filed by the agency to allow their custodial interrogation by setting aside a lower court's order.