Bharti And Haarsh Dress Baby Laksh as Harry Potter in Awwdorable Pics; Esha Gupta Is All Hearts

Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their little bundle of joy Laksh aka Gola in April. It was recently that the duo revealed their little munchkin’s cute face and sent the internet into a meltdown. Bharti and Haarsh are overwhelmed with the joy their little one has brought into their lives. And now, the doting mommy has shared some adorable pictures of her sunshine dressed in a Harry Potter avatar and it’s too cute for words.

Bharti Singh took to Instagram and dropped super adorable pics of Laksh from his latest photoshoot. In the pictures, the baby boy was seen decked up in a bright yellow and maroon-hued swaddle and circular framed glasses. The little bundle of joy is seen sleeping peacefully in the basket while donning a woollen cap and holding a Harry Potter magic stick. His Harry Potter avatar took the internet by storm as he looked like a cotton ball.

Taking to the captions, Bharti wrote, “Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa Potter.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Soon after the photos were posted on the social media platform, scores of the couple’s fans and their friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower love on Laksh.

Gauhar Khan wrote, “Bless him ❤️,” and Lauren Gottlieb commented, “Hahaha keep ‘em comin!! .”

Shamita Shetty went “Awww❤️❤️❤️,” as she reacted to the post, while Esha Gupta commented, “❤️❤️❤️

Earlier on Monday, the couple shared the video on their YouTube channel and asked fans if Laksh looked like his mother or father. “Finally, Gola is here!!! The wait is over, akhirkar Gola aagaya hai aapke samne…Aapka pyaar aur blessings Laksh ko zarur dena (Gola is now in front of you. Please shower your love and blessings on Laksh),” the caption of the video read.

The video began with Bharti giving fans a tour of Laksh’s room. From his bed to toys, the comedian showed it all. Later in the video, she and Haarsh reveal Laksh’s face as they also celebrate his 3-month birthday with a cake. Bharti even said that she is sure Laksh will be ‘mumma’s boy’.

Bharti Singh had dropped the first picture with her baby in April this year. However, back then, she had not revealed his face. In the photo, Bharti was seen holding her child, who was wrapped in a white cloth. With her eyes closed, the comedian was seemingly giving a warm hug to her baby as the picture was clicked. She kept the caption simple and wrote, “life line (sic).”

For the unversed, Bharti and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child in April this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.