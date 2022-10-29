Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Controversy: NCB Files 200-Page Charge Sheet Against Couple

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a 200-page charge sheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, in an alleged two-year-old drugs case, as reported by news agency ANI. The couple was arrested in 2020 in connection with a drugs case and are currently out on bail.

“Mumbai NCB files a 200-page chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya before the court. They were arrested in 2020 in connection with a drugs case, they are currently out on bail: NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau),” a tweet posted from the Twitter handle of ANI, read.

Bharti and Haarsh were granted bail by a Special NDPS court after hearing their bail pleas in November 2020. The NCB had arrested Bharti and her husband on November 21, 2020, following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. NCB had reportedly recovered 86.5 gm ganja during the search. Acting on a tip-off, the NCB had conducted search at Bharti’s office and residence as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood.

Bharti and Haarsh are popular celebrity couple. They have hosted several reality shows together. Bharti is currently the host on singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2022. Both Bharti and Haarsh were earlier hosts on another show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, together earlier this year.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

