Bharti Singh Has THIS Hilarious Response to People Asking Her to Plan a Sister for Her Baby Boy; Watch

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limnachiyaa welcomed their first firstborn- baby this month. The actress stunned everyone when she returned back to work after 12 days after her delivery. In a viral video, Bharti was spotted on the sets of Hunarbaaz. As always, the comedian indulged in a conversation with the paparazzi before and after the shoot. During her talk with paps, the comedian revealed that people are asking her to plan for a baby sister for her son ‘Gola’.Recently, the couple gave their newborn baby boy this cute nick name recently.

In a post wrap up video shared by Bollywood paparazzi Varinder Chawla, we see Bharti sharing with the paps, how life has changed for her after becoming a mother. Bharti added that all she can think about is her baby, “Baccha baccha, matlab dil karta hai ek aur ho jaye.” As she said this, the paps suggested that she should wait for a while before planning another child.

“Log tang karne lag gaye hain. Ladka hota hai to bolte hain use behen chahiye, ladki hoti hai to use bhai chahiye. Matlab hum jodiyaan banane mein hi lage rahein?” she quipped.

Check the video here:

Earlier, Bharti talked about getting emotional about leaving her newborn home to fulfil her work commitment. In the video posted by the entertainment portal, the Khatra Khatra host is seen conversing with the photographer about how much she missed her baby and how eager she is to go and hug him. She shared, “Maine video call pe bhi dekha to mera rona nikal gaya. But maine bola ki show must go on. Baby abhi chota hai to usko pehchaan nahi hai mummy papa ki. To dudh pita hai so jata hai. Mujhe bas ye ho raha hai ki pack up ho aur main jau.”

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became proud parents to a baby boy on April 3. Back then, Haarsh took to social media and dropped a picture from the couple’s pregnancy shoot. While Bharti was seen wearing a white gown, Haarsh twinned with her in a white shirt along with a pair of denim pants. “It’s a BOY," Haarsh wrote.

