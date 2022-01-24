Bharti Singh Hilariously Demands Salman Khan's Pavel Farmhouse on Bigg Boss: 'Baby Shower Karna Hai'

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to become parents. The couple, who is currently hosting Colors TV’s ‘Hunarbaaz,’ recently appeared on Bigg Boss 15 to promote the newly launched reality show on the channel. The two shared the stage with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and even informed the actor about their pregnancy.

When Salman Khan congratulated Haarsh and Bharti on the baby news, the latter hilariously demanded the actor’s Panvel farmhouse for her baby shower. Bharti also jokingly requested Salman to launch her kid before adding that Hunarbaaz judge Karan Johar had already declined her request.

Bharti further said that it was the first time she was seeing a superstar get ‘jealous’ of her and Haarsh. She teased Salman, “Sir, aapke aur humare cheque mein kitna fark hai. Humare cheque pe sirf 5 zero hote hain aur aapke mein 15 zyada hote hai humse (Sir, look at the difference between our paycheques. Our cheques only have five zeros while yours have 15 zeros more).”

Haarsh quipped, “Sir, cheque se bahar zero chale jaate hai (The zeros don’t even fit on the cheque).” Salman could not help but laugh.

Bharti and Haarsh then praised Salman for being a ‘superhit host’ and said that it is time for him to become a reality show judge. “Aaj tak kabhi judge nahi bana hoon, judge ke saamne khada hua hoon bohot baar (I have never been a judge although I have appeared before one many times),” Salman laughed, taking a dig at his brushes with the law.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.