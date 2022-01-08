Bharti Singh is Thinking of 'Happiness' as She Flaunts Baby Bump in New Photoshoot

Popular comedian and anchor Bharti Singh is probably at the top of the world now as she is about to embrace motherhood soon. Bharti is expecting her first child with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The 37-year-old who has been tickling our funny bones for years has been doing some back to back photoshoots, enjoying this memorable phase of her life. She is also posting these cute photos on social media to keep her fans updated about her life. Her recent pictures shared on Instagram are winning a lot of hearts.

Wearing a beautiful light brown dress with balloon sleeves, the soon to be mom flaunted her baby bump confidently in a set of six pictures. She captioned the photos “khushiya socho sirf bahut maza aaega (Think of happyness and you will have fun). The post has 2 lakh likes and was flooded with complimenting comments. Multiple users posted heart emoticons on the post. One comment read, “Cute Bharti. Wish you all the best,” while another one said, “beauty queen”. Another comment read, “You have lost a lot of weight, Bharti Kudos to you".

Bharti had also done another photoshoot and posted it a week back where she can be seen donning a leopard print dress but in pink colour. She had wrapped a jacket over it and wrote in the caption that she found it difficult to pose like a professional without smiling. The end result, however, surely brought a smile on the face of her fans.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Bharti said that she wants a normal delivery instead of caesarean as she is scared of it. “I've heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don't want any complications ahead,” she had said.

Bharti and Haarsh got married in 2017.

